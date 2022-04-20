UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – New sidewalks are coming to areas of Union Township.

A federal grant of $270,000 will help fund the project to install sidewalks and provide safety improvements to multiple streets:

Bluff Street from Boroline Street to West Division Street

Spring Street from Smithfield Street to Bluff Street

Smithfield Street from Boroline Street to West Division Street

Walter Street

Magee Street

West Division Street from Smithfield Street to Bluff Street

Boroline Street from Smithfield Street to Bluff Street

State Rep. Chirs Sainato, D-Lawrence County, announced the funding Wednesday.

“Constructing sidewalks along these routes will keep pedestrians out of the road, where they are much more vulnerable to being struck, particularly during the evenings and other times of poor visibility,” Sainato said. “It’s an important step we can take to better protect folks traveling on foot and also give them greater peace of mind.”

The funding is part of a package awarded to 64 Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside projects in 34 counties.