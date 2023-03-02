YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A new non-congregate shelter could be coming to the city of Youngstown.

Wednesday, city council voted to approve a HOME ARP plan that would allocate $2.5 million for the city to create a new U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) project.

The plan consists of creating a new shelter in the city that would be available to a selected group of people.

“There’s about five different populations… There are different definitions of homelessness. So homeless… at risk of homelessness… attempting to flee a domestic violence situation,” said Beverly Hosey, director of Community Development.

The plan proposal released by the city of Youngstown also touches on the need for shelters for people in the LGBTQ+ community, those re-entering society after being incarcerated, veterans and the possibility of a drop-in shelter for people who may sleep at overnight shelters to have somewhere to go during the day.

Hosey says the shelter will offer temporary housing, and occupants will have their own units or rooms, with a shared space such as a kitchen.

“Let’s say a person is on the street tonight, we anticipate not having them have to wait for a week or so, something like that to have a place to stay,” Hosey said.

Hosey says apart from the temporary housing in the shelter, there will also be services offered to help assist residents and families.

“We could use that same funding, a part of it for supportive services that would prevent the family homelessness and kind of keep them from having a greater risk of housing instability,”

Hosey said one of the goals will be to help occupants with transitioning from the shelter into a stable home for them and their families.

The plan for the non-congregate was a joint effort between the city of Youngstown and multiple organizations as well as based on community feedback. The plan must be submitted to HUD by March 31. From there, the city will know in 45 days whether or not it was approved.

A location for the facility hasn’t been decided yet. Hosey said at this time, it’s unclear if they will use the funds to renovate an existing building or create a new building somewhere in the city.

You can read the city’s full plan here.