WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The newest Sheetz location has officially opened in Warren.

It’s located at the Corner of East Market Street and North Road. The gas station and convenience store officially opened for business Thursday.

Construction began back in March.

Customers stopped by Thursday to check it out.

“We had about 250 people here, which is a really big crowd for us for a new store opening,” said Nick Ruffner, Sheetz public relations manager. “We are just excited to get this store open.”

The new Warren location is the company’s 66th location in Ohio and 622nd store overall.