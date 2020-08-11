New Sheetz opening in Boardman Thursday

The Sheetz is at 134 Boardman Poland Road

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A new Sheetz store is opening in Boardman on Thursday.

The Sheetz is at 134 Boardman Poland Road.

As part of its opening, Sheetz is donating $2,500 to the Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley, an organization that provides food to those in need in the tri-county area.

Sheetz will also provide another $2,500 donation to the Special Olympics of Ohio.

As a result of this current pandemic, Sheetz is encouraging social distancing throughout all of its locations, requiring all employees to wear masks, conducting employee wellness checks before every shift and implementing enhanced routine daily cleaning procedures with a focus on high-touch surface areas such as gas pumps and door handles.

Sheetz currently operates 604 store locations across Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland, with all locations open 24/7, 365 days a year.

More stories from WKBN.com: