SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) — Students at Sebring’s B.L. Miller Elementary School have a new, specialized place to play.

A sensory playground was installed at the school to provide students with stimulation to support development, school officials said.

The project began in May 2021 as school officials were looking for ways to utilize extra space on the school grounds.

As staff began seeing an increase in sensory needs, the space was targeted as the location for the sensory playground

School therapists, special education personnel and the school’s treasurer worked together to come up with a plan and what elements would be placed in the playground.

“My students enjoy the more relaxed quiet aspect of the sensory playground,” says Sebring Intervention Specialist Jennifer Baum. “There is not as much commotion as there is on the regular playground.”

The playground features sensory equipment and a communication board, among other features. It opened this school year.