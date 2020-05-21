New security measures at Trumbull Co. Administration Building fully operational June 1

County commissioners say temperatures will also continue to be checked upon entry

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – New security measures at the Trumbull County Administration Building will start being rolled out next week.

Two sheriff’s deputies have already been working the front entrance.

People entering the building have to walk through a metal detector and a new X-ray machine will start being used on personal belongings as people walk in.

“We’re just working through a few things with the prosecutor’s office on masks and temperatures, how we’re gonna do that because obviously the sheriffs have more responsibility with the new equipment. So we’re working through that,” said Commissioner Dan Polivka.

Commissioners recommend wearing a mask in the building.

They expect the security measures to be fully operational on June 1.