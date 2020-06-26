New school to open at Eastwood Mall Complex

Local News

Casal Aveda Institute is preparing to open a training facility at the complex

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Eastwood Mall reopening, coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: WKBN

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Another educational opportunity is opening up at the Eastwood Mall Complex in Niles.

Cafaro Company spokesperson Joe Bell said Casal Aveda Institute is preparing to open a training facility at the complex.

Details about the school and its exact location will be revealed during a news conference next week.

The school will specialize in the training of cosmetology, esthetics and manicuring, according to a news release.

Ross Medical, a school that offers several programs in the medical field such as medical assistant, dental assistant, along with other medical and veterinary programs, opened at the complex in 2010.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

WKBN.com Murrow award