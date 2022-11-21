(WKBN) – One of the busiest shopping weekends of the year is a few days away, but online retailers are not waiting for Black Friday, or even Cyber Monday, to kick off their holiday sales.

Scammers are using the sales in their favor to take advantage of consumers.

Online scams around the holidays are not a new concept, however, scammers are adapting and changing how they take advantage of consumers.

They are now impersonating the shipping company. Research from cyber security firm Checkpoint Software showed 17% of phishing emails its reviews in recent weeks showed this trend.

The concept is newer this year and experts want to make sure you know what to look out for.

We’re seeing the shift, instead of trying to impersonate Walmart, or Apple, or different online stores, they are trying to impersonate the shippers,” said Tony Sabaj of Checkpoint Software.

Scammers will try to email or text you claiming to be from carriers like FedEx or DHL. Messages will contain a link, usually telling you to follow it to track a package.

Experts say with the right knowledge, these are easy scams to spot and avoid. But what exactly should you look for?

“You can actually go and look at the actual sender field not just the name that displays in the email and make sure that it’s probably going to be some random email address,” said Sabaj.

You can check legitimacy by hovering the cursor over a sender’s name, revealing their full email address. If the domain is not affiliated with the shipping company or merchant, it’s likely fraudulent.

Experts say if you get a text, the link sent to you may be shortened. If that’s the case, they say there’s websites out there that will expand the link and show if it is legitimate.