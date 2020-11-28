New salon in Boardman joins in for Small Business Saturday

The Saturday after Thanksgiving is Small Business Saturday, when people are encouraged to shop at and support small businesses

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Saturday after Thanksgiving is Small Business Saturday, when people are encouraged to shop at and support small businesses.

A local hair braiding salon in Boardman opened two weeks ago. Jazzed Up Braids and Beauty Bar is located on Market Street.

The shop includes eleven stations with nine braiders who specialize in braiding, sew-ins, blow drying, silk presses and makeup.

The shop owner Jasmine Pete says she loves doing hair, but more importantly, she loves to help others with her craft.

“I do braiding classes. I’ve licensed a lot of people to work in my salon and other salons, so it’s really just the helping part for me,” Pete said.

She’s been doing hair since she was nine and encourages those who want to own a small business to not doubt themselves and just do it.

The shop is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.