New safety rating for Bazetta Twp., could lower insurance costs

A new safety recognition for the Bazetta Township Fire Department would reduce insurance premiums

BAZETTA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A new safety recognition for the Bazetta Township Fire Department would reduce insurance premiums.

The Bazetta Township Fire Department was recently issued an Insurance Services Office (ISO) Class 3 rating, which is an improvement from the previously held Class 4.

The ratings calculate how well-equipped fire departments are to put out fires in any given community.

The ISO fire score is provided to insurance companies. The insurers then use it to help set rates.

The more well-equipped the department is at putting out a fire, the less likely a house will burn down, which makes homes less risky, and therefore less expensive, to insure.

Chief Dennis Lewis said fewer than 5,500 of the 42,000 fire departments in the U.S. achieve a rating of 3 or higher. This places Bazetta Township in the top 14 percent of all fire departments nationally.