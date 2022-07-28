YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Commissioners are spending more of their share of American Rescue Plan money.

Commissioners presented two ceremonial big checks Thursday.

A $125,000 check went to directors of OH WOW! Children’s Museum in Youngstown to cover expansion plans to add more displays and exhibits as well as new classroom space at the downtown facility.

“This will give us the opportunity to rebuild some of the spaces that are already existing on the first level but also put some additional community education space on the second floor,” said Executive Director Marvin Logan.

Commissioners also awarded $218,000 to directors of the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center (MCCTC). The money will help pay for the installation of new electric vehicle charging stations that could be used by students and the surrounding community.