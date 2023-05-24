BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A new restaurant is coming to Boardman.

According to a social media post by Los Gallos, The Room will be opening in place of the former The Georgetown restaurant in Mathews Square.

The Georgetown closed in February 2020 and was purchased in September 2021 by the owner of the Mocha House and a partner for $181,500.

Israel Zambrano of Los Gallos and El Cowboy has partnered with Jimmy Paxos of the Mocha House to bring this new restaurant to fruition.

According to the post, the restaurant will not directly reflect either of the previous business concepts but instead will be “a totally different concept in dining and entertainment.”

The post continues that a menu has not yet been finalized and the venue will feature live entertainment.

It is expected to open sometime in the late fall.