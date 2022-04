BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman will be getting another new restaurant.

Condado Tacos is moving into a location along 224 in the plaza with Mission Barbecue, according to Boardman’s Zoning Department.

According to its website, Condado Tacos is a build-your-own taco concept. It has been operating since 2014, and its first location was in Columbus Ohio.

There is no word yet on when the Boardman location might open.