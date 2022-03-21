BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — The area got a sneak taste Monday night of a new restaurant that will be coming to Boardman later this year.

Akron-based Swensons Drive-In held a food truck event Monday to celebrate its new location on Boardman Poland Road near the Dunkin Donuts.

It’s the first Swensons in the Valley, and the first 100 people at the event received a free Swenson signature burger, the Galley Boy.

There were also refreshments, music and cornhole.

Chief Operating Officer Don Dalton said the store should bring between 40 and 50 jobs to the area.

“So excited to be here, and happy to become part of this community. We’ll continue to grow with each other and happy to bring folks to come in and we’ll provide jobs for all these folks too,” said Dalton.

“I’m excited. It’s definitely going to be worth it, I’m sure. From listening to other people in the audience they said it’s really good food,” said attendee Sherry Yacucci.

The restaurant is slated to open on July 25.