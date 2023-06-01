BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A new locally owned and operated restaurant is setting up shop on a busy stretch in Boardman.

The Youngstown BBQ Company posted on social media that it’s opening soon on Market Street in Spartan Square across the street from Panera Bread.

According to the Youngstown BBQ Company’s website, the company currently operates as a mobile business offering on-site cooking with a handcrafted BBQ trailer. It also states it serves everything from low and slow whole hog to blazing hot wood-fired steaks.

There is no word yet on an exact opening date.