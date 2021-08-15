New restaurant coming to Boardman with big goals in mind

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Good news for foodies out there, a new restaurant is opening in Boardman Monday.

Choolaah is having a soft open Monday. It’s like a healthy fast food joint, and you can find it on Boardman Poland Road.

For their grand opening, they are giving a year’s worth of meals away to the first 100 customers.

That’s 52 free meal tickets you can use whenever you want.

“They come into the door or line up starting at 7 a.m.. They’re going to receive 52 golden tickets so they are able to enjoy Choolaah 52 times as much as they like, whether it be 52 days in a row or once a week,” said Managing Partner Phil Faraglia.

As part of their community giveback initiative, Choolaah will also be hosting 30 fundraisers in their first 30 days in business.

They’ll be giving away 30% of their proceeds to a designated organization, but you have to be sure to mention the organization you are there to support.