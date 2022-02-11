BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A new restaurant at the Southern Park Mall is bringing awareness to several important topics: eating healthy and the deaf/hard of hearing community.

Tiffany Hamilton is 50 percent deaf in both ears. She said this is what inspired the name of her vegan restaurant, Fresh to Deaf.

“It was very, very important for me to bring the awareness to the deaf, HOH community. We are functioning,” she said.

She also wanted to create a space where people could buy healthy food at an affordable price.

“I was able to mix herbs and different things that are holistic and that help, you know, people here in the city. So that’s a big part of my menu, those holistic things that help you. With the fresh foods and fresh vegetables and the herbs and the earth water, the sea moss water, the actual sea moss, things like that,” Hamilton said.

One of her most popular items is the sea moss water. She says she makes sure it’s fresh, clean and healthy.

“A lot of times, people don’t have access to it and you have to order it online, and all the time it’s not real — I actually had an incident where I got some fake sea moss, so that’s why I display my sea moss. I let my customers smell it, I let them touch it so that they know they’re getting the real deal,” she said.

Hamilton also gives back by offering free meals to anyone who is hungry and can’t afford to buy something to eat.

“I think, in my opinion, that if every restaurant in the city did it, that there should be nobody hungry in the city of Youngstown,” she said.

Hamilton moved to the Southern Park Mall in October of last year. Prior to that, she was located in downtown Youngstown. Once the pandemic affected her customer traffic downtown, she felt it would be better to move to another location.

But she’s happy to still be serving the area.

“I have my own clientele but then I get the foot traffic of those that are in the mall, and of course it’s bright, you know? People stop, like, ‘Hey, what is this?’” Hamilton said.

Fresh to Deaf is located in the mall’s food court during normal mall hours.