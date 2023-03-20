NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — A new detox center is set to open this week in the Valley.

New Day Recovery will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 1 p.m. Friday to mark the grand opening of its new facility in Niles.

“Our goal was to create a premier flagship facility with a central location,” said Tom Ivany, New Day Recovery founder. “We wanted it to be large enough to serve more patients conveniently and be able to offer the most professional services and amenities.”

The facility is located at 1500 McKinley Ave. at the former site of Shepherd of the Valley Assisted Living. This will be the largest New Day facility and will also offer the most amenities. Some of the services it will offer include medical withdrawal management (detox) and inpatient services for both men and women.

Amenities available to patients include a hair salon and barbershop, two fitness centers, an activity center and a gaming room. It also has extensive outdoor space and a chapel. Transportation is available to those who want to start treatment but do not have a ride.

The ribbon cutting will be presented by the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber. Guided tours of the facility will be available, and food and refreshments will be provided.