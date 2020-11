Two 100-year-old buildings that sat on the site were demolished last year

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Construction has started on a new restaurant in Niles.

A new Rally’s will soon be selling hamburgers out of a location at the corner of Robbins and Vienna avenues.

Two 100-year-old buildings that sat on the site were demolished last year.

This will be the area’s third Rally’s. The other two are in Liberty and Warren.

The new Rally’s is expected to open early next year.

