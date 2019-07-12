New Quaker Steak and Lube restaurant coming to Salem

Brooke and Brandy Pidgeon are opening a restaurant at the Timberlanes Complex

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – A new Quaker Steak and Lube restaurant is coming to Salem.

The chain signed an agreement with franchisees Brooke and Brandy Pidgeon to open a restaurant at the Timberlanes Complex, according to a news release from the company.

As part of the remodeling of the Timberlanes Complex, Quaker Steak will be located in the lower level off of Penn Avenue, in a space formerly known as Wallaby’s.

This Quaker Steak location will be a smaller version of the restaurant offering the full line of burgers, wings and more.

Quaker Steak and Lube, which got its start in Sharon, Pa., was sold to Travel Centers of America in 2016. The company is based in the Cleveland suburb of Westlake, Ohio.