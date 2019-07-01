New Puerto Rican bakery opens in Campbell

The Morales family traveled to Puerto Rico for about a week to learn how to make the authentic Puerto Rican bread

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – A new bakery is open in Campbell. Papa’s Bakery offers a taste straight from the island.

Carmelo and Jeanette Morales opened the bakery Monday, in addition to their restaurant Papa’s Puerto Rican Cuisine. The bakery offers pastries, coffee, sandwiches and Puerto Rican bread.

The Morales family traveled to Puerto Rico for about a week to learn how to make the authentic Puerto Rican bread, as well as some other traditional dishes. The bread is made fresh every day.

“Great things are happening here. Carmelo and Jeanette chose our city to bring their business in, we’re hoping more businesses choose to come to Campbell,” said Campbell Mayor Nick Phillips.

The grand opening Monday morning came with a steady flow of customers.

The bakery is located at 669 McCartney Road. It is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.