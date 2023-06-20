YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Listeners of Youngstown State University’s public radio station may be noticing some new programming on the air now.

The station, along with six others affiliated with National Public Radio in Ohio, have teamed up to add “The Ohio Newsroom” to their daily broadcasts.

Managers say the goal was to add additional statewide news content without focusing on the Columbus, Cleveland and Cincinnati areas — often called “the Three Cs.”

“This joint venture, among the seven NPR affiliate public radio stations in the state, is especially trying to focus more on what could be called ‘human interest’ or ‘little-reported’ stories from outside of the ‘Three Cs,” said Ed Goist, coordinator of WYSU-FM 88.5.

The new segments are airing twice each day during morning and afternoon drive times.