New program seeks to improve reading skills in Trumbull County

The program is funded by a $1.2 million grant

Posted: Aug 06, 2018 11:47 AM EDT

Updated: Aug 06, 2018 02:21 PM EDT

(WKBN) - A new grant program is looking to improve students' reading skills in Trumbull County.

The Striving Readers literacy program will help teachers reach individual students. 

Organizers say today's reading programs focus too much on standardized learning. They say these books and materials can't tell if a student is struggling, but teachers can.

"We need to take less focus on the materials and the products the teachers are using and rely heavily on the teacher in the classroom and give them the professional learning they need to reach each learner," said Angela Guarnieri, a K-6 English Language Arts supervisor at the Trumbull Educational Service Center.

The program is funded by a $1.2 million grant from the Ohio Department of Education.

