New program at KSU Trumbull targets students with disabilities

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A new program at Kent State University Trumbull is creating new opportunities for people with developmental disabilities. Siffrin Academy has several locations in Northeast Ohio, now they have one on campus.

Siffrin offers an innovative vocational program called Siffrin Academy at Kent State University

“When they come here, we’re going to give them the life skills needed to become well–rounded individuals and integrate into society,” said Lauren Schaffer, community integration manager.

High-functioning adults with any level of disability are given direction and skills to help them in the future. For one student, it is helping him pursue his love of landscaping.

Regional Director David Howe said they are grateful that Kent State has been so welcoming to their community.

“They truly understand that people with disabilities deserve the same rights, the same access to everything that everybody else and every other student has,” Howe said. “I think it is important to know that when people are given a chance, what they can do is sometimes more than we could ever expect or understand.”

The program is important in helping students transition into life from high school.

“The ultimate goal that we’re trying to get to is to empower these young adults,” Schaffer said.

More headlines from WKBN.com: