BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Primanti Brothers is known for tall sandwiches. Now, it can pair them with a new tall brew.

It’s called Almost Famous Red Ale, and it’s the first unique to Primanti beer. It’s brewed by North Country in Slippery Rock, Pa. Today was the first day it was poured at Primanti locations across Ohio and Pennsylvania.

It’s a beer that Primanti says is perfect with a sandwich or if you just come in to watch a game.

“We always want to be the spot, so we wanted to bring a beer to the table that is enjoyable, is sessionable and is palatable for a variety of different people,” said Jim Prezioso, Primanti senior marketing manager.

The tap handle for Almost Famous Red Ale includes a Primanti sandwich. It will remain on tap permanently.