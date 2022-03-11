NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Newton Falls has a new business that isn’t like others.

The Iron Forge Gym is a place for powerlifting and strength training. The idea started back in October 2021.

The four owners made their dreams into a reality and plan to fully open in April.

They will hold a soft opening Saturday morning from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

“We actually encourage people to grunt, groan and scream and set new records for themselves, and kinda pull their best self out and just set new goals for themselves,” said owner Dan Skinner.

The gym is located at 2010 Milton Boulevard.