New pollinator garden creates tranquility, boosts ecosystem in Lisbon

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) — A new pollinator garden is being put in at the Columbiana County Fairgrounds in Lisbon.

The 70 foot long by 45 foot wide garden is next to the entrance at the fairgrounds and will be a place for plants to thrive.

“We have a mix of wildflowers that we will be doing, we will be doing different grasses, we will be doing bulbs, which will be tulips and daffodils and things like that,” said the pollinator garden chair Susan Shank.

There will also be trees and bushes planted in the garden as well as handicap accessibility, areas to meditate and a brick spiral that will grow herbs.

“We will look at each plant and each bush to see if it is a good pollinator,” Shank said.

The garden is a place that people can find peace and learn. It also attracts insects and birds that will help the surrounding ecosystem.

“Our goal is that they will carry this knowledge back to their home and do a mini version of what we are doing here,” Shank said.

Local students will also participate in the planting. Shank also said the local 4H programs will be involved in the garden as well.

It was all made possible by a $3,500 grant by the Columbiana County Land Bank.

“I’m just so grateful for everybody that has come to help us. We hope as things continue, we hope to bring different groups in to help out and that will be their experience as well,” Shank said.

People can call the Lisbon Chamber of Commerce to sign up to volunteer to work on the garden.