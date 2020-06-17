New playground in Newton Falls nears completion

"We already have some playground equipment but we're always looking for a way to expand, especially as we emerge out of COVID-19," said city manager David Lynch

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – The finishing touches are being put on a new playground in Newton Falls.

The playground was installed at the city park.

A $41,089 grant from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ Nature Works program helped pay for the equipment. The city’s share was about $30,000.

The playground includes several structures and has slides, a rock climbing wall and new swings.

“We already have some playground equipment but we’re always looking for a way to expand, especially as we emerge out of COVID-19,” said city manager David Lynch. “People are especially looking for a way for their kids to get to a place where they can enjoy the outdoors.”

Work is expected to be completed on the playground Thursday afternoon. A grand opening ceremony is scheduled for Saturday morning.