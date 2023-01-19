POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – After dozens of information sessions on potential ideas, Poland school administrators have settled on one option for the future of the district.

“Now what we’d like to do is phase two, show them what the bond will pay for,” said Superintendent Craig Hockenberry.

Hockenberry says the plan would include a new K-5 building on the site of North Elementary, a 6-8 middle school on College Street and a new high school where Poland Seminary now stands.

He claims public input gave little support for an all-in-one campus and would have failed at the polls.

“Being that it’s a difficult decision anyways, we’re trying to eliminate any layers that could potentially, you know, be a negative,” Hockenberry said.

Voters would be asked to approve a $100 million bond issue, getting 16 to 18 percent of the total cost from the state. Owners of a $212,000 home would pay an extra $839 a year in taxes. A $600,000 home would be taxed an additional $2,300 a year.

In the meantime, Hockenberry says the district is being plagued by maintenance and repair issues. A sewer line issue has made the bathrooms at McKinley Elementary unusable, forcing teachers to walk groups of students to the adjacent middle school just to use the restrooms. The problem is forcing McKinley to close on Friday.

Hockenberry says the district is also spending $100,000 a year repairing problems at the closed North and Union elementaries and the high school is in need of a new $2 million roof.

“This money adds up and we gotta pull that away from the general fund,” Hockenberry said.

Hockenberry says the school board will hold a retreat next month to discuss how to go forward.