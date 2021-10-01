New owners reveal plans for plaza in Liberty

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A Valley business needs room to expand and a plaza in Liberty is proving to be the perfect place to do it.

The owners of HD Davis CPAs and White Glove Payroll are expanding with the purchase of Churchill Park Plaza on Belmont Avenue.

Co-Owners Tim Petrey and Joe Kilgore plan to renovate the building for their expansion project and to attract new business to the plaza in addition to current tenant Southwoods Health.

“We’ve already started working with the township to help make improvements to the Churchill Park and work on a game plan to help attract more business to Belmont Ave. It’s a great place for business. We’ve loved this area for many years. We looked at property everywhere and this was where we wanted to stay and grow,” says Petrey.

The renovations will focus on space that is designed for collaboration and team meetings, Kilgore said, adding that most of their staff works remotely but space is needed for training and that collaboration.

“We’ve designed our renovation specifically with that in mind,” he said.