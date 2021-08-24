New owners announce plans for Youngstown’s last greenhouse

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Cityscape is breathing new life into a long-time local greenhouse.

The group celebrated Tuesday its purchase of Briel’s Flowers on South Belle Vista Avenue.

A local family ran the business for more than 96 years. It closed last December.

Youngstown Cityscape says the building needs a few upgrades, but the purchase is the next logical step for the organization to help beautify the city.

“The good part about it is that the beautiful flowers that we plant downtown and that we share with different neighborhood associations are also beautifying our city. This will give us an opportunity to grow our plants and give us a funding stream from these kinds of activities,” said Youngstown Cityscape Director Sharon Letson.

Letson says they plan to hold open house events for the fall and the holiday season.