SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – A Sharon doctor said it was his love for historical structures that led him to purchase the old Perkins Mansion on West State Street.

Dr. Barry Marchetto placed the winning bid of $340,000 for the auction of the property at 300 West State Street in Sharon.

“I do have an interest in the old mansions and so forth in Sharon. I actually live in one, and when I saw that it was gonna go up for sale, I didn’t want it to be acquired by someone who’s not local and might change it,” he said.

Now, he plans to transform the mansion into a Montessori school.

“I had a vision… I wanted to make a different learning environment available for children,” he said.

Dr. Marchetto’s idea for a Montessori School stemmed from the experience his daughter had when she attended the Montessori School of the Mahoning Valley.

“It really has an impact on children. If you’ve ever walked through or supervised a room full of Montessori children, it’s amazing how they’re calm and go to various areas and help each other. It’s a really nice environment,” he said.

Dr. Marchetto said he is optimistic about the progress to come with the mansion and hopes to have the school open by September 2023. The school will be open to children from all over from 3 years old to sixth grade.

Dr. Marchetto says he knows of several people trying to reface and rebuild the Shenango Valley and this is just one more part of a community trying to improve itself.

The 10,000-square-foot Perkins Mansion was completed in 1912. Its approximately 7 acres still sit within its original gates and fence.

Prior to the auction, it was previously owned by the United Way of Mercer County and used to serve as a halfway house.

Dr. Marchetto said they are still early in the process and need to work out some details of the school but that he wants it to be something that will continue to grow throughout the years. He encourages everyone to do research on Montessori schools and the benefits they possess.