New owner takes possession of California Palms in Austintown

Pender Capital, a lending firm based in Los Angeles, has taken over the property

The owner of the California Palms recovery clinic has filed a civil suit in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court against a lender that is trying to get them to vacate their property.

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There is a new owner now of the California Palms treatment facility in Austintown.

Pender Capital, a lending firm based in Los Angeles, has taken over the property at Route46 and Interstate 80.

Although the facility was sold through a sheriff’s sale in July 2020, the $4 million deal just closed this past Friday.

The residential addiction recovery facility opened in 2017 after converting from a hotel and restaurant.

At this point, we’re not sure what Pender plans to do with the property.

