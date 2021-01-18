New owner of former Lisbon Sparkle Market land hopes to help small businesses

Thomas Eastek, Jr. bought the three-acre plot. He and some investors paid $363,000.

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – The land that was once home to the Lisbon Sparkle Market has a new owner.

Thomas Eastek, Jr. bought the three-acre plot. He and some investors paid $363,000.

For now, he’s open to plans from any business that wants to build there, but he says he has an idea of what he would like to see happen.

“I’m looking for a suite system. Maybe break it up like a small plaza — have a common area, two or three suites inside, two or three suites on the sides,” he said.

Eastek says he wants to help small businesses and hopes to see shops like a bakery or a deli move in.