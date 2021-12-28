NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who just bought a historic home in Niles two weeks ago said he has big plans for it in the coming year.

The home was originally built 107 years ago by the Thomas family. After the major flood of 1913 damaged many homes, they built it on the only dry land in town.

“All these homes were flooded out and even businesses were flooded out. People couldn’t go to work,” said Audrey John, a curator at the Ward Thomas Museum.

Over the years, the house became more than a home. It was a YMCA gym in the 1960s and more recently was a group home for adults with disabilities.

The new homeowner Joshua Eisley has a new dream for it: a wedding venue.

“We came to the open house and as we were walking around we fell in love,” Eisley said.

Much of the home is still original, including its wooden flooring. Eisley wants the home to host a wedding party for a whole weekend.

He also wants to hold community events there and has plans for some home restoration.

“We love the carriage house, we’re thinking like a carriage house chapel or something like that,” Eisley said.

Both Eisley and John love the home’s location between Cleveland and Pittsburgh and said it gives the event center new potential.

“Anything that is good and positive for this city, we are all in favor of, believe me,” John said.

Eisley hopes to have the home ready for events by fall 2022.