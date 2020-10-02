New orthopedic Urgent Care opening in Howland next week

It's located at their office in the Harvard Commons Plaza on Route 46

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Orthopaedic Associates will soon be opening a new specialized Urgent Care in Trumbull County.

The new center is set to open this Monday. It’s located at their office in the Harvard Commons Plaza on Route 46 in Howland.

It focuses on treating patients ages 13 or older who need immediate care for orthopedic injuries. It also has X-ray and bracing capabilities.

This will be the practice’s second Urgent Care location, the other is in Boardman.

“We felt that there was a strong need for orthopedic specialized urgent care in this area, so that’s gonna allow us to treat more patients and see more people in the Trumbull County area,” said Dr. Michael Miladore, an orthopedic surgeon.

The Urgent Care will be open weekdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

