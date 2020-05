The new order goes into effect Monday, May 18

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Those visiting the Warren Municipal Court next week will be required to wear a mask and have their temperatures checked before entering.

The new order goes into effect Monday, May 18.

The mask must cover a person’s mouth and nose. The temperature checks will be no-touch checks.

The order is designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

It also includes rules for maintaining six-feet apart.

You can read the full order below: