BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission has launched a new two-year apprenticeship program designed to increase diversity and inclusion among its roadway workforce.

Eight apprenticeships are available through the Maintenance Worker Class II Development Program. The trainees are required to sign a two-year agreement.

The entry-level program pays nearly $23 per hour and provides Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) education and training at no cost to the trainee. Other benefits include healthcare, pension, life insurance, paid leave and holidays, work boot stipend, and the potential for a full-time career with growth and advancement as a turnpike commission employee.

“The new diversity and inclusion program provides us with an opportunity to recruit talent from underrepresented groups, especially individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds. The program will provide trainees with valuable skills and work experience in the highway maintenance field required to pursue a full-time career at the Ohio Turnpike or with another employer,” said Ferzan Ahmed, executive director of the turnpike commission.

The trainee selection process will be based on the applicant’s background, competency, demonstrated ability to learn the required skills, and aptitude to obtain a CDL within two years from their date of hire.

Trainees who are retained and complete the required duties may graduate from the program after completing the first year and would be eligible for permanent full-time Maintenance Worker Class II positions.

Applicants can select a preferred workplace location from the turnpike commission’s eight maintenance buildings located in Canfield and other cities in Ohio.

Click here for a complete listing of career opportunities.