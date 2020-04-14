New Ohio guidelines will name nursing homes with positive COVID-19 cases

The state will begin to name long-term care facilities with COVID-19 infections

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Governor Mike DeWine announced Monday that the state will begin to name long-term care facilities with COVID-19 infections but will not share specific numbers of cases or deaths.

The new state order also requires facilities to notify family members of residents within 24-hours of a positive coronavirus test.

“If you’re thinking about taking a loved one or if you’re thinking about going to a nursing home, you have every right to know what the situation is there,” DeWine said.

WKBN reached out to Windsor House management about COVID-19 after viewers reached out to us.

In a statement Windsor House President John Masternick said they’ve had positive COVID-19 cases in four facilities, they operate more than a dozen.

The facilities with positive cases include Windsor House at Canfield, O’Brien Memorial Heath Care Center in Masury, Masternick Memorial Health Care Center in New Middletown, and St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center in Columbiana.

Masternick said the company is taking aggressive measures to combat the spread of the virus.

Windsor House has been committed to taking every precaution possible for the health and safety of our staff members and residents. From the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak, we have been working closely with our State and Local Health Departments and stringently following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines. We have taken aggressive measures to prevent the spread of the virus and remain diligent in our protocol of disinfection and sanitization treatment at our communities as well as surveillance of staff and residents for flu and sickness symptoms. We have asked our staff, if they are feeling sick or someone in their home is sick, to stay at home and self-quarantine. All staff are screened for symptoms and temperatures are taken at the start of their shift. Employees have been wearing masks and other personal protective equipment while caring for residents, and visitors have been restricted, except for family in end-of-life situations. WINDSOR HOUSE MANAGEMENT

All nursing home facilities in Ohio were notified of the new requirement to report their cases.

The state will release the list of facilities on the Ohio Department of Health’s website.

Director of Ohio Public Health Dr. Amy Acton issued a word of caution against making quick judgments about these facilities, as she believes workers are doing everything they can to keep people safe.

She said the point of posting the names of the facilities is not to play the blame game, but rather to help control the spread of this highly-contagious virus.