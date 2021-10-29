New Ohio bill would let residents carry guns without a license

(WKBN) – The Ohio House committee passed Substitute House Bill 227.

If it becomes law, it would allow Ohioans to carry a gun without a license. It would also change the law so drivers would not be required to tell officers if they have a gun unless directly asked.

The bill would make Ohio the 22nd state to allow carrying without a license.

However, the rule doesn’t allow everyone to get a gun – it still prevents people who had past run-ins with the law from purchasing a firearm.

Those who buy a gun without knowing they aren’t allowed could still get in trouble.

Local firearms instructor Jared Markotan said when it comes down to it, anyone with a gun should learn to use it.

“I’ve never had anybody in thousands of students, I’ve never had anybody that didn’t come out of a class that wasn’t completely impressed with what they’ve learned and just felt like they got a much more solid, solid knowledge base,” said the Markotan Defense Solutions owner.

A similar bill, S.B. 215, is being considered in the Ohio Senate. It has received two hearings from the Senate Veterans and Public Safety Committee.