LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A new nutrition spot in Liberty held a soft open on Friday.

It’s called Liberty Nutrition and it sits right off Belmont Avenue.

The shop offers everything from energy drinks to nutritious shakes, teas and more.

There is also a registered dietician, personal trainer and fitness center.

Business owner Dana Hughes says she feels driven to help impact her community and hopes this unique place will be a spot for people to better themselves.

“I’m very big with just being authentically yourself, especially as women. I’ve always had a large voice, so my biggest thing is, I know within my purpose I get to help and encourage people to be their highest self,” Hughes said.

The grand opening of Liberty Nutrition is March 18. It will be open every day of the week.