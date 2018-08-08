Local News

New Niles mayor replaces city's director of public service

Tony Flarey will take over Ed Stredney's position

By:

Posted: Aug 07, 2018 09:14 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 07, 2018 09:14 PM EDT

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) - New Niles Mayor Steve Mientkiewicz has made his first big change since becoming mayor last Wednesday.

Mientkiewicz announced Tuesday that Tony Flarey will take over as director of public service, replacing Ed Stredney.

Flarey is a Niles native and graduate of the Naval Academy who served in Vietnam and later worked in upper-level management at Packard Electric and Delphi.

Mientkiewicz said that is the only change he's making for now.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Trending Stories