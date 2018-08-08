New Niles mayor replaces city's director of public service

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) - New Niles Mayor Steve Mientkiewicz has made his first big change since becoming mayor last Wednesday.

Mientkiewicz announced Tuesday that Tony Flarey will take over as director of public service, replacing Ed Stredney.

Flarey is a Niles native and graduate of the Naval Academy who served in Vietnam and later worked in upper-level management at Packard Electric and Delphi.

Mientkiewicz said that is the only change he's making for now.