FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – Farrell has some new artwork, adding some color and character to the city.

The mural is called The Shop.

It was done by Dante Marshall, a Navy graduate who returned to Farrell for the project to beautify the city.

The art is featured at Fruit and Union on a building, which used to be an ice cream shop.

It now holds a beauty and barber shop.