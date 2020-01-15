New Mocha House location opening in downtown Youngstown

The restaurant will open later this month

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A popular local restaurant is growing. The Mocha House’s newest location is in downtown Youngstown.

It’s opening in the old Plaza Place parking garage on Eastern Gateway Community College’s campus.

It took over the space in July and the remodel has taken six months.

“The industry, of course, has its ups and downs but overall, it’s an amazing industry,” said Kalli Georgalos, manager. “I love working with people, we all do. That’s why we’re here and it’s a really exciting journey, it really is.”

The new Mocha House will open later this month.

It plans to bring in about three dozen employees for the downtown location.

The Mocha House has locations in Boardman and Warren as well, serving coffee drinks, breakfast, lunch, dinner and baked goods.