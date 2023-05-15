NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – What was old is now new again.

The once popular “Tiger’s Table” restaurant has reopened under new management.

Although the business dates back to the late-60s when it first opened, the eatery has changed hands — and names — a number of times over the years.

A new group of owners took over a month ago and focused on some of the restaurant’s history.

“The people that have come in so far today have been super excited — super excited that it’s still ‘The Tiger’s Table.’ The name means a lot to this community, and they seem really happy about that, and they think, everybody has said, that it looks wonderful,” said co-owner Melissa Chambers.

About 30 people are working here now, and the restaurant will be open seven days a week, serving breakfast starting at 6 a.m.