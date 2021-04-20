New Middletown’s Father Shori remembered with mass, statue dedication at diocese

Father Shori, who passed away five years ago, was the longtime pastor of St. Paul the Apostle Parish

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There’s a special mass Tuesday morning at St. Columba Cathedral in Youngstown to honor the life of the late Father Nicholas Shori.

Father Shori was the longtime pastor of St. Paul the Apostle Parish in New Middletown. He died five years ago.

The memorial mass starts at 9:30 a.m. and is by invitation only.

Immediately following mass, a “Homeless Jesus” statue will be dedicated in his honor. The dedication will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the corner of W. Wood and N. Hazel streets.

When Father Shori passed, he made a gift to the Diocese of Youngstown for the installation of the sculpture.