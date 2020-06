Officer Melissa Williams went to Welker Park to do something nice for the kids there

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A New Middletown police officer handed out pizza and water to the kids at a New Middletown park Saturday.

A viewer told 27 First News that Williams drove up to the middle of the park and told everyone to come grab a slice and to have a great day.