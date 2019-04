Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Saturday, police officers in New Middletown are encouraging everyone to participate in Drug Take Back Day.

The event is from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the New Middletown Municipal Building.

Those turning in unwanted, expired or unused drugs will receive a "hug not drugs" lollipop and a pill capsule stress ball as thanks for properly disposing of drugs the safe way.