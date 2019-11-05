New Middletown police chief on leave during investigation

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – New Middletown Mayor Harry Kale placed Police Chief Vince D’Egidio on paid administrative leave during an investigation involving him.

Beyond that, the mayor did not comment further on the investigation.

A neighbor who has known the chief during his almost 40 years on the police force, Tricia Ross, was born and raised in the village.

She says D’Egidio is a staple in the village.

“I know in my heart he’s a good guy. When people do good things–good people–and they’re bored and have to find something to do,” Ross said.

Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene also could not get into the specifics of the investigation but did say that he’s not sure if D’Egidio did anything wrong.

“At this point, we don’t know if it’s criminal. It may or may not be. It could be something internal. We’ve been tasked with doing our job and we’re going to do it thoroughly,” Greene said.

The sheriff didn’t give a timeline for the investigation, but state investigators are also involved.

D’Egidio has worked for New Middletown police since 1981.