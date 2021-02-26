New Middletown pair indicted, accused of selling marijuana following police investigation

A prosecutor said just over 40 pounds of marijuana were found when investigators served a Beaver Township home the pair was using

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Complaints led to an investigation that spurred an indictment against a New Middletown couple who authorities said had 20 kilos of marijuana — just over 44 pounds — in their home when it was searched.

Garrett Alan Fairchild, 22, and Hannah Rae Michalak, 23, were indicted Thursday by a Mahoning County grand jury.

This comes about seven months after Beaver Township police investigated drug dealing following numerous complaints about drug activity at 82 E. South Range Rd., a home they were using.

The indictment in the case said the activity took place between May 12 and 18.

The two face charges of possession of marijuana, a third degree felony based on the total weight of the marijuana found; assault, a fourth degree felony; possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony; three counts of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony; and illegal possession of drug paraphernalia, a fourth degree misdemeanor.

Fairchild faces a separate count of trafficking in marijuana, a third degree felony, and Michalak faces a separate count of permitting drug abuse.

Prosecutors are also seeking the forfeiture of $6,490 they say are the proceeds of illegal sales and a .45-caliber semiautomatic Ruger handgun.

The aggravated possession of drug counts are for methamphetamine the pair is accused of having.

The indictment does not say when the search warrant in the case was served.

Neither defendant has been arrested.

The pair is expected to be arraigned March 9.